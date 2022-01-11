PM’s security breach a conspiracy by Cong govt: Bikram Singh Majithia

A day after he was granted interim bail in a drugs case, Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia took on the Congress government in the state over the breach of the PM’s security last week.

“In my 45 years [of age], I have never seen PM security compromised. Many DGPs came and went. This thing never happened. It is not about Modi but the constitutional post [he holds]. He is the most highly protected person. If they can harm him on the way…I would only say that if diversions can be planned for PPCC chief and the CM and are not done for PM , it was well planned to embarrass the BJP,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh after being on the run for 21 days, Majithia said, “This whole conspiracy was hatched by [former Punjab DGP Siddharth] Chattopdhyaya, [Chief Minister Charanjit Singh] Channi, Sukhi [read Sukhjinder Singh] Randhawa and the Congress party.”

Majithia said that it was “grace of God” that nothing happened (to the PM). He added that he had not seen the CM or president of the Congress party ‘sitting on the road for 15-20 minutes.”

The SAD leader said DGP gave “clearance himself but was absent” when PM took the road route to go to Ferozepur. Such a lapse has never happened during the tenure of Manmohan Singh, Inder Kumar Gujral and [H D] Dewe Gowda as the PM, he said.

“It was a well planned conspiracy hatched at the CM house by PPCC president [Navjot Sidhu], Sukhi Randhawa… I am a small fry. If they can do this to PM they can do anything to me,” said Majithia, as he hit out at the Congress government for booking him in the drugs case.

“What has happened in the past? Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the persons who went to meet him. Indira Gandhi has a past. If something [like that] has not happened we are boasting that nothing happened and it is merely a story. Had anything happened, what face would Punjabis have shown,” he asked, alleging that Channi was not talking sense by saying he would have taken a bullet in the chest.

On the drugs case against him, Majithia said he has always “submitted” to the law of the land and was thankful to the judiciary, party workers, almighty and all who supported him, including the legal team that defended him.

He said the case was aimed at “settling political scores” and was born out of “vendetta politics” of the Congress government to “save its chair”. Majithia further said they he wanted to put it on record that leaders cutting across party lines had called up his family members after the FIR to express their solidarity with him. “Some senior members of Congress, even ministers, visited my house,” he claimed, saying that he was eternally grateful for this support .

When asked what would be their course of action if Akali Dal forms the next government in Punjab, Majithia said, “The party has just begun. When you go to watch a movie, there is a trailer first.” Majithia hit out at PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu and said “I will take him to task.”