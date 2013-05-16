PMC gets HC notice over petition challenging polls

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Panchkula MC authorities on a petition challenging the forthcoming elections to all wards of the Municipal Corporation.

Notices regarding the stay were also issued to the Haryana authorities. The High Court,on Tuesday,had summoned the Director (Census) on a similar petition challenging the notification for elections. Acting on the application for stay on notification for elections to all wards of Panipat Municipal Corporation,the High Court,on Tuesday,had summoned the Director (census).

The notification was issued by the Haryana Election Commission on May 9. The directions were passed on an application filed by Pawan Singh Rana against Haryana.

Rana had contended that he has already filed a petition challenging the notification dated January 15,whereby the wardbandi of Panipat Municipal Corporation has been finalized taking into consideration the census of 2001. The petition was pending for adjudication for July 15.

Rana had added Haryana has declared the election schedule for all the corporations and the date fixed for initiation of the process is May 10. In case the elections were held,the entire petition would be rendered infructuous and the very purpose of filing the writ petition shall be defeated. As such,the notification may be stayed,during the pendency of the writ petition,in the interest of justice, he had submitted.

