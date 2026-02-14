PM virtually flags off 25 ebuses for Chandigarh

UT officials said the city already has 80 electric buses in operation, and with the addition of 25 flagged off on Friday, the number has risen to 105. (Photo: X/@ConvergenceCESL)

Pushing towards green mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday virtually flagged off 25 electric buses for Chandigarh under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme from Guwahati. The launch event was attended by UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria along with senior officials and city dignitaries.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

All diesel buses operating across the Tricity region will be replaced with electric buses by the end of FY 2027–28, as part of an ambitious clean mobility plan led by the administration in Chandigarh, said an official.

According to the UT Administration, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sanctioned a total of 428 electric buses for Chandigarh under the scheme. For the first lot of 100 buses, Convergence Energy Services Limited invited tenders for hiring, and the UT administration signed an agreement with the lowest bidder at Rs 61.80 per kilometre. Under this hiring model, procurement, maintenance and operation are handled by the operator, while the transport department collects fare revenue.