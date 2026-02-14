PM virtually flags off 25 ebuses for Chandigarh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Pushing towards green mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday virtually flagged off 25 electric buses for Chandigarh under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme from Guwahati. The launch event was attended by UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria along with senior officials and city dignitaries.
All diesel buses operating across the Tricity region will be replaced with electric buses by the end of FY 2027–28, as part of an ambitious clean mobility plan led by the administration in Chandigarh, said an official.
According to the UT Administration, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sanctioned a total of 428 electric buses for Chandigarh under the scheme. For the first lot of 100 buses, Convergence Energy Services Limited invited tenders for hiring, and the UT administration signed an agreement with the lowest bidder at Rs 61.80 per kilometre. Under this hiring model, procurement, maintenance and operation are handled by the operator, while the transport department collects fare revenue.
UT officials said the city already has 80 electric buses in operation, and with the addition of 25 flagged off on Friday, the number has risen to 105. Once the remaining 75 buses from the first lot are delivered, the fleet will reach 180 electric buses by April-May 2026.
The newly inducted buses are 12-metre low-floor, air-conditioned vehicles with a driving range of about 224 km per charge. Designed for accessibility and comfort, they feature a 400-mm low floor, power-operated ramps, kneeling mechanisms for Divyangjan passengers, seating for 36 passengers plus driver, wheelchair space and standing capacity of 20 commuters. Other features include air suspension, front disc brakes, passenger information display panels and voice-enabled next-stop announcements.
For safety and monitoring, each bus is fitted with people-counting cameras at both doors, five CCTV cameras covering passenger areas and driver behaviour, AIS-140 compliant GPS devices, panic buttons linked to the Command and Control Centre of the State Transport Authority and stop-request buttons for passengers, said a UT official.
The newly flagged-off buses will operate on four routes: Route 22 (ISBT-43 to IT Park), Route 30A (ISBT-43 to Cantonment), Route 240 (ISBT-43 to Mata Mansa Devi via Sector 43/44 and Kisan Bhawan) and Route 241 (ISBT-43 to Mata Mansa Devi via Sector 52/53 and YPS Chowk).
The administration stated that by the end of FY 2027–28, all diesel buses operating in the Tricity region will be replaced with electric buses. An additional 70 buses will also be inducted, taking the total electric fleet strength to 508, a move expected to significantly reduce emissions, improve urban mobility and enhance public transport quality.
