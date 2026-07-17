Chandigarh ‘symbol of planned growth’, ‘model of development for India’: Modi

Calling Chandigarh a “symbol of planned growth” and a “benchmark for development”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Union Territory (UT) has emerged as a model for the country, with its progress benefiting not only its residents but also people across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister unveiled multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore for the city. Addressing a gathering at PEC Chandigarh, Modi highlighted Chandigarh’s role as a regional healthcare hub and showcased its transformation through smart city initiatives and infrastructure development.

“Coming among all of you today fills my heart with a unique sense of joy. Chandigarh is not just a city, it has been a model of development for India. Chandigarh is known for its planned development, a better lifestyle, ease of living, better medical facilities… and along with all this Chandigarh’s identity is the blessing of goddess Chandi,” he said.

Emphasising the city’s regional significance, the PM said Chandigarh’s development has a far-reaching impact beyond its geographical boundaries.

“Before coming here, I was in Jind, Haryana, and from here I am heading to Jalandhar for Punjab’s development works. Chandigarh connects the entire region of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal. Chandigarh’s development not only transforms the lives of the people here but also brings great benefits to the people of Haryana, Himachal, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. For medical services, Chandigarh is a major hub in this entire region.”

The Prime Minister also underlined the Centre’s investments under the Smart Cities Mission, saying Chandigarh has evolved into a technology-driven urban centre.

“Over the past years, numerous projects such as the Integrated Command and Control Centre, smart traffic management, smart parking and digital governance have been implemented to transform Chandigarh into a high-tech city. More than Rs 2,500 crore have been spent on this mission,” Modi said.

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“With the development of Chandigarh, people’s lives have been transformed. But its benefits extend beyond the city, reaching the people of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh as well. I am aware that, from the point of view of healthcare, Chandigarh is an important centre. Today, the advanced healthcare facilities at PGI Chandigarh are being expanded, which will benefit lakhs of people.”

Modi also inaugurated the six-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali and laid the foundation stone of the PR-7 Spur of the Ambala–Chandigarh Greenfield Highway, saying the projects would reduce pressure on Airport Road, provide relief from traffic jams and fuel economic growth.

The six-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali is expected to significantly cut travel time between Mohali, Kharar and Kurali, while strengthening connectivity between Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The 10.3-km PR-7 Spur of the Ambala–Chandigarh Greenfield Highway (NH-205A) will allow long-distance traffic to bypass the congested urban stretches of Zirakpur and provide a direct link between the Zirakpur Bypass and Aerocity, improving access to Chandigarh and easing traffic movement.

“All these development works will give momentum to industry and business. Ease of Living in our Chandigarh will become even better,” Modi said.

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“Infrastructure development is the roadmap for the economic progress of any country. That is why, for the first time, infrastructure is being developed in the country with a holistic approach.”

The PM also inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre and also laid the foundation stone of a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

“The Advanced Neurosciences Centre, the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Critical Care Hospital Block will provide better treatment facilities to lakhs of people. I remember attending the convocation of PGIMER Chandigarh in 2015. I am happy that today, even virtually, I have had the opportunity to reconnect with many old colleagues there. Over the past decade, PGI’s capacities have expanded significantly,” he said.

Praising the institute, the Prime Minister said that when he lived in Chandigarh, he had to visit PGI often because whenever any of his colleagues or their family members — from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh or Haryana — would come here for treatment.

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“That is why I know this institution has long been a very important healthcare centre for people across the entire region,” he said.