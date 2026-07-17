Chandigarh ‘symbol of planned growth’, ‘model of development for India’: Modi

Calling Chandigarh a “symbol of planned growth” and a “benchmark for development”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Union Territory (UT) has emerged as a model for the country, with its progress benefiting not only its residents but also people across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
The Prime Minister unveiled multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore for the city. Addressing a gathering at PEC Chandigarh, Modi highlighted Chandigarh’s role as a regional healthcare hub and showcased its transformation through smart city initiatives and infrastructure development.
“Coming among all of you today fills my heart with a unique sense of joy. Chandigarh is not just a city, it has been a model of development for India. Chandigarh is known for its planned development, a better lifestyle, ease of living, better medical facilities… and along with all this Chandigarh’s identity is the blessing of goddess Chandi,” he said.
Emphasising the city’s regional significance, the PM said Chandigarh’s development has a far-reaching impact beyond its geographical boundaries.
“Before coming here, I was in Jind, Haryana, and from here I am heading to Jalandhar for Punjab’s development works. Chandigarh connects the entire region of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal. Chandigarh’s development not only transforms the lives of the people here but also brings great benefits to the people of Haryana, Himachal, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. For medical services, Chandigarh is a major hub in this entire region.”
The Prime Minister also underlined the Centre’s investments under the Smart Cities Mission, saying Chandigarh has evolved into a technology-driven urban centre.
“Over the past years, numerous projects such as the Integrated Command and Control Centre, smart traffic management, smart parking and digital governance have been implemented to transform Chandigarh into a high-tech city. More than Rs 2,500 crore have been spent on this mission,” Modi said.
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“With the development of Chandigarh, people’s lives have been transformed. But its benefits extend beyond the city, reaching the people of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh as well. I am aware that, from the point of view of healthcare, Chandigarh is an important centre. Today, the advanced healthcare facilities at PGI Chandigarh are being expanded, which will benefit lakhs of people.”
Modi also inaugurated the six-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali and laid the foundation stone of the PR-7 Spur of the Ambala–Chandigarh Greenfield Highway, saying the projects would reduce pressure on Airport Road, provide relief from traffic jams and fuel economic growth.
The six-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali is expected to significantly cut travel time between Mohali, Kharar and Kurali, while strengthening connectivity between Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The 10.3-km PR-7 Spur of the Ambala–Chandigarh Greenfield Highway (NH-205A) will allow long-distance traffic to bypass the congested urban stretches of Zirakpur and provide a direct link between the Zirakpur Bypass and Aerocity, improving access to Chandigarh and easing traffic movement.
“All these development works will give momentum to industry and business. Ease of Living in our Chandigarh will become even better,” Modi said.
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“Infrastructure development is the roadmap for the economic progress of any country. That is why, for the first time, infrastructure is being developed in the country with a holistic approach.”
The PM also inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre and also laid the foundation stone of a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at PGIMER, Chandigarh.
“The Advanced Neurosciences Centre, the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Critical Care Hospital Block will provide better treatment facilities to lakhs of people. I remember attending the convocation of PGIMER Chandigarh in 2015. I am happy that today, even virtually, I have had the opportunity to reconnect with many old colleagues there. Over the past decade, PGI’s capacities have expanded significantly,” he said.
Praising the institute, the Prime Minister said that when he lived in Chandigarh, he had to visit PGI often because whenever any of his colleagues or their family members — from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh or Haryana — would come here for treatment.
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“That is why I know this institution has long been a very important healthcare centre for people across the entire region,” he said.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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