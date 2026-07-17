Who is Inderjit Singh Sidhu? Meet Chandigarh’s ‘Broom Warrior’ praised by PM

Retired Punjab Police DIG and Padma Shri awardee Inderjit Singh Sidhu was lauded by the Prime Minister for his decades-long voluntary cleanliness drive.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJul 17, 2026 03:41 PM IST
Who is Inderjit Singh Sidhu? Meet Chandigarh’s ‘Broom Warrior’ praised by PMRetired Punjab cadre IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu chosen for the prestigious Padma Shri award for social service. (File Photo/ Image enhanced using AI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday put Chandigarh’s iconic “Broom Warrior”, Inderjit Singh Sidhu, in the national spotlight, describing him as a symbol of selfless public service while addressing a gathering in the city after inaugurating several infrastructure projects.

Speaking at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Modi said, “I would also like to commend Chandigarh’s retired IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu. Today, he is widely known as the ‘Broom Warrior’. In recognition of his work, our government honoured him with the Padma Shri this year. Cleanliness is not merely a campaign; it is a way of life.”

The Prime Minister praised the retired Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General’s decades-long mission of voluntarily cleaning roads and public spaces, saying his dedication had inspired countless citizens to view cleanliness as a shared responsibility rather than solely the government’s duty.

Also Read | ‘Cleanliness is next to godliness’: Retired DIG among Padma Shri awardees

Born on June 6, 1938, in Gagarpur village of Punjab’s Sangrur district, Sidhu is now a resident of Sector 49, Chandigarh.

After completing his education, he joined the Punjab Police as an Inspector in 1963 and served the force for more than three decades. He retired as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in 1996, earning a reputation for discipline, integrity and public service.

Following his retirement, Sidhu settled in the Tricity and began voluntarily cleaning roads, parks and public spaces every day. Carrying a broom and a handcart, he has spent nearly three decades promoting cleanliness and encouraging citizens to take responsibility for their surroundings through his own example.

Every morning at 6 am, irrespective of the weather, Sidhu heads out with a broom and a rehri to collect garbage and sweep streets across the city.

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In recognition of his contribution to civic cleanliness and social service, the Government of India named him a Padma Shri awardee in 2026. He received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23, 2026.

Referring to the cleanliness campaign in Chandigarh, Modi also said, “I am happy that cleanliness has been linked with this programme. I was watching on social media how public representatives and people enthusiastically took forward our cleanliness campaign here.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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