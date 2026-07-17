Who is Inderjit Singh Sidhu? Meet Chandigarh’s ‘Broom Warrior’ praised by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday put Chandigarh’s iconic “Broom Warrior”, Inderjit Singh Sidhu, in the national spotlight, describing him as a symbol of selfless public service while addressing a gathering in the city after inaugurating several infrastructure projects.

Speaking at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Modi said, “I would also like to commend Chandigarh’s retired IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu. Today, he is widely known as the ‘Broom Warrior’. In recognition of his work, our government honoured him with the Padma Shri this year. Cleanliness is not merely a campaign; it is a way of life.”

The Prime Minister praised the retired Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General’s decades-long mission of voluntarily cleaning roads and public spaces, saying his dedication had inspired countless citizens to view cleanliness as a shared responsibility rather than solely the government’s duty.