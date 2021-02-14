PM Modi’s parasite reference has deeply hurt farmers, say farm body leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to farmers as “parasites” has deeply hurt the farming community, leaders of unions protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws said on Saturday. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to farmers as “parasites” has deeply hurt the farming community, leaders of unions protesting against the Centre’s agriculture laws said on Saturday. They also called on the farming community to respond to the “diplomatic abuses” with “diplomatic punishment” by rejecting the government.

The remarks came as farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Rakesh Tikait of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha held an interaction with the press at Ghazipur border.

The farmer leaders also announced that on Sunday torch processions and candle marches will be organised across the country to pay homage to the soldiers who have laid down their lives in line of action and the farmers who have died during the ongoing stir on the Delhi borders since November.

Darshan Pal said through the “kisan panchayats”, they are trying to put pressure on the government so that it accepts their demands and the protest could end. “Farmers of the entire country are involved in the movement,” he said.

Rajewal said the prime minister has given “diplomatic gaaliyan” (abuses) to farmers in Parliament. “By calling the farmers parasites, he has deeply hurt the entire farming community. The PM has given wounds to the farmers of the country that would be remembered for generations,” Rajewal said.

Chaduni claimed that with the new laws, the entire business of farming will go to big corporates and the farmers would be left to fend for themselves. “Farmers are not going to leave the borders of Delhi without having their demands met by the government,” he added.

Tikait said the protesting farmers are “guests of Delhi” who will keep coming to the national capital and going back to their homes to look after their farms.