In a connectivity boost to Tricity, PM Modi to launch three highway projects on July 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a gala lunch hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (unseen), in Auckland (Photo/ANI)

In a bid to reduce congestion and strengthen connectivity across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, as well as neighbouring regions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for three major National Highway projects on July 17.

The projects, involving a total investment of Rs 5,278 crore, include the inauguration of the 31.23-km Zirakpur–Kurali six-lane Greenfield Highway, the laying of the foundation stone for the 10.30-km Chandigarh Airport–Aerocity Greenfield Highway, and the 19.20-km Zirakpur Bypass.

One of the biggest gains for Chandigarh is expected to be the diversion of traffic that currently passes through the city to reach destinations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.