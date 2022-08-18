PM Modi to visit Mullanpur on Aug 24 to open cancer hospital

August 18, 2022 4:37:10 am
PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi would be in Mullanpur, Punjab, on August 24 to formally open to public the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh.
He will be in Punjab for the first time ever since Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over the reins of the state. Before elections, when Charanjit Singh Channi was the Chief Minister, Modi’s visit to Punjab was embroiled in a row due to breach in his security. The PM’s cavalcade was stopped and he was stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes. Finally, he had to return to Bathinda airport by cancelling his rally. The lapses are still under investigation.
Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh had laid the foundation stone of Rs 450 crore Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in December 2013. Punjab had given 50 acres of land for this prestigious project.
The state government has already got into action after learning about PM’s visit. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua had visited the hospital on Tuesday and reviewed the situation.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife
Oscars So Sorry
On his plate
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the answer
Don’t look at PSUs
Carmel’s Ishita made brand ambassador of Shivalik Enclave on I-Day
UT estate office’s reaction to 84-year-old’s struggle versus facts
Lumpy skin disease: Panchkula witnesses sudden spike in active cases in 48 hours
GMCH-32 starts specialised paediatric cardiology services
UIET hikes third year fees by 22%, students demand rollback
Chandigarh: 4 juveniles apprehended for robbing auto driver
August 18, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Maruti gets Suzuki