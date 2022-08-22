PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate hospitals in Haryana, Punjab on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday and inaugurate two state-of-the-art health facilities. He will first inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad at 11 am followed by Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), Mohali at around 2.15 pm.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who will be present at the event in Faridabad, said the state government is taking several steps to ensure the availability of adequate doctors in the state. He said Amrita Hospital, founded by Mata Amritanandamayi ‘Amma’ Math in Sector 88 of Faridabad, will increase the health facilities available to the people of Haryana. “People from neighbouring states, including Delhi NCR will also benefit,” he added.

“The process of opening medical colleges in each district is in progress. At present, there are 13 medical colleges in the state and eight medical colleges are under process and there are about 13,000 doctors. The government aims to increase their number to 28,000, which means that 2,650 doctors will be ready every year,” Khattar said.

“After final completion, Amrita Hospital will have 2,600 beds, which includes 534 critical care beds. The hospital will have 64 modular operation theatres. An entire floor in the hospital will be devoted to the care of mothers and children. As many as 2,500 paramedical staff and 800 doctors will be working at the hospital. The total built-up area of the hospital will be 1 crore sq ft with an estimated expenditure of Rs 6,000 crore,” Khattar said.

In Punjab, the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

“The cancer hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like surgery, radiotherapy and medical oncology – chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant. The hospital will function like a hub of cancer care and treatment in the region with the 100-bed hospital in Sangrur functioning like its spoke,” a release issued by the Press Information Bureau said.