PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express in Himachal Pradesh’s Una tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train at the Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh Thursday. The train is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features for the commuters travelling from Una to Delhi.

“This new Vande Bharat train running between Una to Delhi will greatly benefit the people of Punjab and Himachal as well as Haryana. The people of Haryana, who travel to Delhi or other cities for work, will be greatly benefitted from this train,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

After the flag-off Thursday, the train will leave Una at 9.30 am and reach New Delhi at 3.30 am via Sri Anandpur Sahib, Chandigarh and Ambala. Khattar along with his Council of Ministers will travel from Chandigarh to Ambala in the Vande Bharat train.

“Vande Bharat Express train will not only make the journey comfortable but will also reduce the travelling distance. Travelling from this train Commuters will reach Chandigarh from Delhi in about three hours. Several changes have been made in the new Vande Bharat trains to make travel safer and more comfortable. Reclining seats have been installed on the train. It is also equipped with an automatic fire sensor. In addition, CCTV cameras have also been installed. It offers on-demand content with a WiFi facility. This will be India’s fourth Vande Bharat train. The three other trains currently running are between Ahmedabad-Mumbai, New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi- Mata Vaishno Devi Katara,” said a Haryana government spokesperson.