PM Modi should find a solution to SYL canal dispute between Punjab, Haryana: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should find a solution to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute between Punjab and Haryana, adding “if he doesn’t have a solution, call me on tea, I will give the solution”.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal was in Haryana’s Hisar to launch the AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign.

Fresh bickering among leaders of Haryana and Punjab over the (SYL) canal dispute began Tuesday after the Centre told the Supreme Court that the Punjab government was “not cooperating” in resolving the decades-old matter.

In a press conference, Kejriwal said: “I would like to ask what is the stand of Punjab Congress on SYL? And what is the stand of the Haryana Congress? What is the stand of the Punjab BJP? And what is the stand of the Haryana BJP? When they (BJP, Congress) go to Punjab, they say “won’t let SYL be constructed” When they come to Haryana, they say “we will get SYL (water)”. These dirty politics did not allow India to become No. 1 during the past 70 years. They only do dirty politics.”

Kejriwal added: “SYL is an important issue. Water is a very important issue. Both states (Punjab and Haryana) have a shortage of water. We have to accept this. The water table is going down in Punjab and people are thirsty. In Haryana also, the water table is going very deep. There is a shortage of water and people are thirsty. Punjab needs water as well as Haryana. This is the responsibility of the Centre that by intervening it arranges water for both Haryana and Punjab.”

“What is the responsibility of the Centre? Not that it pitches both states against each other. If we keep fighting with each other, then how will India move forward? We are on a mission to bring together 130 crore people. It is possible that Haryana can get water and Punjab as well. The central government has to take responsibility. I request the pradhan mantri ji that adequate water be arranged for Punjab and Haryana,” said Kejriwal.

When asked about his formula, Kejriwal said: “The Prime Minister should find a solution. If he (PM) doesn’t have a solution, call me on tea, I will give him the solution. Such complex issues are not resolved in a press conference.”

Advertisement

When asked whether he would go for a meeting with the Haryana chief minister over SYL, Mann said: “I am ready for a meeting. I don’t have any objection to the meeting. But as Arvind ji said, the Centre must resolve this problem instead of getting both (CMs) to sit for the meeting and after that let both give statements outside the meeting venue. As the head of the state in Punjab, I am ready to go for the meeting. Let the Haryana chief minister come for the meeting. We will hold the talks.”

“The central government imposes a lot of things on the states. It should meet the water requirements of Punjab and Haryana too. Haryana is the younger brother and Punjab is the elder brother. Instead of pitching us against each other, find some solution,” Mann added.

On the issue of delay in salaries to government employees, Mann said the salaries will be distributed by Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Kejriwal and Mann will address a rally in Adampur town after a road show there and in nearby villages. Kejriwal’s native place Siwani town falls in the neighbouring Bhiwani district of Haryana.