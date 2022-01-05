PM Modi skips Punjab rally over ‘security breach’, Centre seeks report from state

Alleging security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the state government asking how the PM’s cavalcade was stranded on a flyover for over 15 minutes due to a protest, when his programme had been duly communicated to the state police.

“The PM’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed,” the MHA said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action,” it added.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied a security lapse, and said the PM’s plan to travel by road was made at the last minute. Speaking on a local TV channel, the CM said, “There has been no security lapse. I had been up late last night overseeing the security arrangements for his rally. The PM’s road plans were made at the last minute, he was earlier supposed to travel by helicopter.”

According to the MHA, the PM landed in Bathinda on Wednesday, from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear, MHA said.

“When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. Around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM,” the MHA statement said.

It added that after this security lapse, it was decided the PM would head back to Bathinda airport.

Following the development, the BJP attacked the state government.

The state police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally. Large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police & connivance with protestors. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

“It is sad that the PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab,” BJP president JP Nadda tweeted.

He alleged that the state police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally. “Large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police & connivance with protestors. To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain any one who believes in democratic principles,” he said in a series of tweets.

CM Channi, however, said “70,000 chairs were put up for the PM’s rally, but only 700 people turned up.”