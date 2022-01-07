scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
PM security scare: In letter to MHA, Punjab govt says no breach, issue subject to probe

The MHA had sought a report from the Punjab government on the security lapse that left PM Modi stranded on a flyover for over 15 minutes after farm protesters blocked the route of his cavalcade.

Written by Kanchan Vasdev | Chandigarh |
Updated: January 7, 2022 11:30:07 am
The Prime Minister’s convoy is held up in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Punjab government has refused to acknowledge a breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his visit to Ferozepur on Wednesday. In a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the state government said the issue was subject to a probe.

The letter, which was sent to the MHA by Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari late Thursday night, stated that the government had constituted a two-member commission headed by retired Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Mehtab Singh Gill to look into the matter.

Also read |Centre may use SPG Act against Punjab Police officers, summon them to Delhi

It also said an FIR against unidentified protestors had been registered at Kuralgarh police station in Ferozepur district to probe the road blockade.

The MHA had sought a report from the Punjab government on the security lapse that left PM Modi stranded on a flyover for over 15 minutes after farm protesters blocked the route of his cavalcade. The MHA had told the state government to “fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action”.

Also read |In run-up to PM visit, police were warned of protests, told to act

While no official disclosure has been made by the state government on its response to the MHA, sources said it was prepared in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Chief Secretary, DGP Siddharth Chattopadhayaya, Home Secretary Anurag Verma, and ADGP Intelligence. The meeting was held after Channi returned from a rally in Tanda last evening.

Channi has maintained there was no breach in security as the tractor trolley had suddenly appeared on the road. He also claimed the PM’s security was informed of the protest when he was one kilometre from the flyover, but the SPG had kept the PM waiting on the road for 20 minutes.

