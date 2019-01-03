After ‘gareebi hatao’, Congress trying to fool country with karzmaafi: PM Modi

Hitting out at the Congress over its loan waiver schemes in various states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said after the slogan of ‘gareebi hatao‘, the party was trying to fool the nation with such policies. The latest jibe comes a week after Modi said Congress governments in some states had promised loan waivers but handed out lollipops to them.

“Congress ne desh ko ‘gharibi hatao’ ke naare ke saath thaga, vo ab desh ko karzmaafi ke naam par thag rahi hai (After the slogan of remove poverty, Congress is trying to fool the nation with loan waivers),” Modi said at a rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

In a veiled dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for abolishing the practice of singing Vande Mataram on the first day of the new year at the state secretariat, Modi said people should be aware of such leaders. Referring to Nath’s alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Modi said, “Those who are hesitant to say Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai. Those who have been involved in the massacre of Sikhs. People must be beware of them.”

Lauding his government’s effort of forming a SIT to probe the 1984 riots, which subsequently saw the conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the case, Modi said, “On one family’s direction, the files of those involved in the riots were put under wraps, but the NDA dug out these and set up a SIT and results are before you.”

The PM also hit out at the Congress over agrarian distress and accused the party of misleading farmers with loan waivers and not raising the minimum support price. “We hiked the MSP. Now we are trying to give the farmers all benefit of this measure through state governments. Congress kept putting off decisions on raising MSP. Now they are trying to fool people again,” he said.

“Congress had announced loan waiver in the elections. People voted for them too in hope. Farmers are simple people. They believed Congress. The farmers of the country still dealing with consequences. They made an announcement of loan waiver in Karnataka also. But media reports say only a few were given the waiver,” said Modi.

Lashing out at the Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab over their plight of farmers, the PM said, “In Punjab too, Congress fooled farmers on loan waivers and came to power. But now the truth is out after a year and a half. Congress has been waiving loans in past of people who did not even have farms.”

“Loans worth only Rs 3,400 crore have been waived as claimed by Congress till now in Punjab. Will they give help after the death of a farmer? Farmers having small holdings do not even get loans from banks and they have to get them from other means. If their loan is not waived then why is the Congress lying,” the PM said further.

Talking about the initiatives of his government for farmers, Modi said, “NDA government is working day and night for farmers, young and old. Sultanpur Lodhi, another town associated with Guru Nanak, is also being developed as a heritage town. Empowerment of farmers is the path and aim of the NDA.”

Taking a dig at Congress over Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan over the Kartatpur corridor, Modi said, “The government decided to build Kartatpur corridor with all modern facilities. We sent two ministers across the border seeing the importance of the moment. But the country has seen that how Congress leaders gave an opportunity to Pakistan.”