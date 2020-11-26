PM Modi, Punjab CM equally responsible for farmers’ plight, says AAP

Mann said PM Narendra Modi and Capt Amarinder Singh were equally responsible for the ongoing farmers' struggle and the pitiable plight of traders in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday condemned Haryana government for stopping farmers’ march to to Delhi against the three controversial central farm laws.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters in Chandigarh here on Thursday, state unit president and Sangrur Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann said that stopping the farmers’ protest march to Delhi by force was a reprehensible act on the part of the Union and Haryana government, adding that the AAP strongly opposed the move to bulldoze the stir.

Bhagwant Mann said: “Our constitution guarantees us the right to protest in a democratic manner. It is a matter of grave concern that the BJP government has crossed all limits by denying the farmers their legitimate right to hold protests against the draconian Central agriculture marketing laws “.

Mann said PM Narendra Modi and Capt Amarinder Singh were equally responsible for the ongoing farmers’ struggle and the pitiable plight of traders in the state.

He said that it was democratic right of the farmers to fight for their rights and no one could take away this right from them, adding that AAP would go to any extent to fight for the rights of the farmers.

Mann said that due to the poor governance of the Modi government at the Centre and the Captain government in the state that all sections of the society, including farmers, labourers and traders were facing the heat on all fronts.

Slamming CM Amarinder Singh, Mann said he had proved himself as the weakest Chief minister of the country, saying had he cared for the farmers and addressed their concerns, the farmers, labourers and traders in the state would not have seen this black day.

Mann said that first due to the coronavirus pandemic and later due to the Modi government’s stubborn stance towards the farmers and Captain’s personal ‘weaknesses’, the state was pushed into an abysmal financial mess.

