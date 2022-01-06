PM needed excuse to cancel rally, Cong gave it: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge, Raghav Chadha, Thursday blamed the Charanjit Singh Channi government for its failure to sanitise PM Narendra Modi travel route yesterday.

Claiming that PM Modi and BJP are extremely unpopular in Punjab, he said: “..but it is a matter of great surprise that there is a lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. However, the Prime Minister needed an excuse to cancel the rally as the chairs were completely empty at the rally. And the weak Congress government gave them the excuse of security,” he said. He demanded an impartial inquiry into the lapses in the security of the Prime Minister.

“Congress leaders, fighting among themselves for power, can never protect Punjab,” he said.

He added that Punjab needs a government that provides peace and at the same time better security.

“Neither the weak Channi government nor the corrupt Badal government can do this work,” Chadha said adding that Aam Aadmi Party would give a stable and strong government to Punjab.

Addressing the media, senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Congress government could not nab even a single culprit in the Maur blast and sacrilege case in the last five years.

“Rather, it is giving protection to the mafia and criminals. Had the culprits of the sacrilege, firing and bomb blast cases been punished, then no such a tragic incidents would have happened in Punjab today,” he said.

Chadha said: “Some anti-Punjab forces are trying to spoil the peace, prosperity and brotherhood of Punjab every time near the elections.”