PM Modi To inaugurate terminal today: AAP govt claims credit for Halwara terminal; Centre ‘aligned with PM’s vision’

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the civil terminal of the Halwara airport in Punjab on Sunday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party dispensation in state on Saturday claimed credit for taking the long-delayed project to the finish line. This came even as Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan wrote to PM seeking a bailout package for the state and raised several other issues, including the release of Sikh prisoners who have served their sentences and the matter of pending rural development fund (RDF).

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ, ਮੈਂ ਮਾਨਯੋਗ PM ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੌਰੇ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪੱਤਰ ਲਿਖਿਆ। ਲੰਬਿਤ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਫੰਡਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਘਟਦੀ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਖੁਦਮੁਖਤਿਆਰੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਦਬਾਅ ਹੇਠ ਹੈ। ਸੱਚਾ ਸੰਘੀ ਢਾਂਚਾ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਆਦਰ ਮੰਗਦਾ ਹੈ। pic.twitter.com/Q9CtYMrNAA — Kultar Singh Sandhwan (@SpeakerSandhwan) January 31, 2026

While the Halwara airport near Ludhiana took almost three decades to see operationalisation, the Punjab government claimed it was untiring efforts of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, that helped the terminal see the light of the day. “This landmark achievement is the result of sustained, consistent, and multi-level efforts spearheaded by former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and present Cabinet Minister, Punjab, Shri Sanjeev Arora, who pursued the matter relentlessly across successive years,” read a statement issued by the state government.

The statement carried a timeline stating how the AAP government revived the stalled progress in November 2022, secured the release of Rs 50 crore in December that year, pushed airlines, coordinating with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, and even engaged Air India and Tata Sons’ leadership. It said by early 2025, Air India had agreed to operate flights, the airport received its HWR code, and final security and operational clearances followed in January 2026. The statement also said Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta also raised the issue in the Upper House in December last year.

A statement issued by the PMO, meanwhile, said the terminal building at Halwara airport will establish a new gateway for the state, catering to Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland further advancing aviation infrastructure in Punjab.

Located in Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station. The previous airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-size aircrafts. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger aircrafts, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircrafts.

“Aligned with prime minister’s vision of sustainable and environmentally responsible development, the terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water for landscaping,” the PMO statement said.

The architectural design reflects Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience, it added.

In a related development, Speaker Sandhwan shot off a letter to PM raised several including state’s deep economic distress that the state is facing. In his letter, Sandhwan emphasised that Punjab, once the most prosperous state in India and the nation’s breadbasket, is facing unprecedented economic challenges today due to pending releases of central funds. He expressed that Punjab feels neglected concerning central investment and policy support. He said the non release of the RDF has significantly affected rural infrastructure development, employment generation, and overall economic growth in Punjab.

Sandhwan pointed out that Punjab’s fiscal autonomy has been severely compromised due to the erosion of financial rights and a reduced share in central taxes, undermining the spirit of true federalism as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Punjab, being a landlocked state faces significant logistical and transportation disadvantages in attracting investment and fostering industrial growth due to higher transportation cost. In contrast states like Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir as well as Haryana have benefited immensely from special industrial package that included tax exemption, subsidies, incentives and ease-of-doing business measures. These initiatives have substantially boosted their industrial sector and created a favourable environment for sustained growth. In addition, a dedicated special package for Punjab would address broader needs such as infrastructure upgradation. He strongly urged Central Government to announce such special package specially designed for Punjab only,” he wrote.

He also raised concerns regarding water resources, stating that the discrimination in the sharing of Punjab’s river water has severely depleted the water table, therefore threatening agricultural sustainability.

On the issue of Bandi Singhs, he said they have served their full sentences but remain in custody due to prolonged delays in release processes. “This prolonged detention beyond the prescribed punishment is a matter of grave concern and violates principles of natural justice,” he wrote.

Sandhwan requested the prime minister’s personal intervention to ensure that all such prisoners, who have completed their sentences, are released immediately.

Sandhwan also sought a resolution of the long-standing demand for the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. “Chandigarh was originally designed and developed on the land acquired from the farmers of Punjab, who made tremendous sacrifices by giving their fertile agricultural land for the development of a modern city. The emotional, historical and legitimate claim of Punjab over Chandigarh is deeply rooted. Fully transferring Chandigarh to Punjab would resolve the long-pending issue,” he wrote.

Additionally, Sandhwan called for an increase in the number of flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh and Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji International Airport in Amritsar.

He highlighted the need for Punjab’s farmers and traders to have direct access to international markets to maximise their income and reduce dependence on intermediaries. He urged the Centre to explore and operationalise a road trade link to Middle East countries. “Such connectivity will enable our agricultural producers, traders, particularly those in the northern region, to export their fresh products, dairy and other commodities directly, ensuring better prices and economic prosperity for our farming community,” Sandhwan’s letter read.