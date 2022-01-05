scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Protesting farmers stop BJP supporters from heading to PM Modi’s Ferozepur rally

Written by Man Aman Singh Chhina | Chandigarh |
Updated: January 5, 2022 2:23:55 pm
PM Modi punjab rally, Modi ferozepur rally, Punjab farmers, farmers protest, Punjab elections, Punjab news, Indian expressBJP supporters hold up party flag, PM Modi's cutouts in Ferozepur, Punjab. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

BJP supporters proceeding towards Ferozepur to attend the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have faced opposition from farmers groups who are preventing them from reaching the venue.

As per reports reaching here, protesting farmers have stopped BJP supporters at toll plazas in Kathunangal near Gurdaspur, Kotkapura near Faridkot and Harike near Tarn Taran.

Live Updates |Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi likely to skip Punjab rally

Buses carrying BJP supporters have not been allowed to proceed at these places and the situation is tense amid heavy police deployment.

Also Read |Punjab union calls off protest during PM’s Ferozepur rally after govt invite for talks

Reacting to the developments, National General Secretary of BJP Tarun Chugh said that the blockade showed the “double standards” of farmers unions.

“PM Narendra Modi has shown such a big heart by taking back the three farm laws while the farmers unions have started doing politics over it and are now contest elections. This is not the way to do politics by stopping supporters of a political party from attending a rally,” he said.

