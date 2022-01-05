Protesting farmers stop BJP supporters from heading to PM Modi’s Ferozepur rally

Updated: January 5, 2022 2:23:55 pm
BJP supporters proceeding towards Ferozepur to attend the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have faced opposition from farmers groups who are preventing them from reaching the venue.
As per reports reaching here, protesting farmers have stopped BJP supporters at toll plazas in Kathunangal near Gurdaspur, Kotkapura near Faridkot and Harike near Tarn Taran.
Buses carrying BJP supporters have not been allowed to proceed at these places and the situation is tense amid heavy police deployment.
Reacting to the developments, National General Secretary of BJP Tarun Chugh said that the blockade showed the “double standards” of farmers unions.
“PM Narendra Modi has shown such a big heart by taking back the three farm laws while the farmers unions have started doing politics over it and are now contest elections. This is not the way to do politics by stopping supporters of a political party from attending a rally,” he said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-