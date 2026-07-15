Video shows clash over ‘Satluj’ ban during PM Modi’s Australia visit

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A video purportedly showing a heated confrontation between pro-Khalistan protesters and a BJP supporter over the ban on the Punjabi film Satluj during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Australia has surfaced on social media.
The video was shared by Jagvinder Virk, a Melbourne-based Sikh who identifies himself as a supporter of the BJP and PM Modi. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.
According to Virk, the confrontation took place on July 9 as a group of pro-Khalistan protesters were heading to protest against the Prime Minister’s visit to Melbourne. The protesters were reportedly demanding that the ban on Satluj, the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer on Punjab human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, be lifted.
According to Virk, who posted the video on Instagram, they also urged Sikhs not to attend Modi’s community event in Melbourne. When he objected, an argument broke out, with the protesters allegedly telling him that if he had access to the Prime Minister, he should get the ban on the film revoked.
The video purportedly shows some protesters raising pro-Khalistan slogans and making objectionable remarks against PM Modi. It also appears to show some protesters disrespecting the Indian national flag.
The verbal exchange continued for several minutes before Australian police and security personnel intervened and separated the two groups. According to the video, some protesters continued raising pro-Khalistan slogans even after the police arrived. No official statement has been issued by the local police.
PM Modi visited Australia from July 8 to 10 for the Third Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit, during which the two countries announced agreements to deepen cooperation in defence, trade, critical minerals, clean energy, and uranium supplies for India’s civil nuclear programme.
During his visit, the Prime Minister also addressed a packed diaspora event at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, attended by around 25,000 people. He described the Indian community as a “living bridge” between the two countries, praising its contribution to strengthening India-Australia ties, while calling upon the diaspora to contribute towards the vision of a developed India by 2047.
Australia is home to about 1 million people of Indian origin, one of the country’s fastest-growing migrant communities. The Sikh community is estimated to number around 2.1-2.2 lakh, making Sikhism one of Australia’s fastest-growing religions, with Melbourne and Sydney having significant Sikh populations.
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