Video shows clash over ‘Satluj’ ban during PM Modi’s Australia visit

The video purportedly shows some protesters raising pro-Khalistan slogans and making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Screen grab from the video)

A video purportedly showing a heated confrontation between pro-Khalistan protesters and a BJP supporter over the ban on the Punjabi film Satluj during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Australia has surfaced on social media.

The video was shared by Jagvinder Virk, a Melbourne-based Sikh who identifies himself as a supporter of the BJP and PM Modi. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

According to Virk, the confrontation took place on July 9 as a group of pro-Khalistan protesters were heading to protest against the Prime Minister’s visit to Melbourne. The protesters were reportedly demanding that the ban on Satluj, the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer on Punjab human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, be lifted.