PM likely to inaugurate housing project under Maloya scheme on February 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate and hand over keys of flats to some of the beneficiaries under the Maloya Rehabilitation Scheme on February 28. As many as 4,960 flats constructed by the Chandigarh Housing Board have been lying ready since 2016.

A senior official of the Chandigarh Housing Board said, “We have got to know that the prime minister has to visit Dharamshala for an event, so we are expecting that he will stop at Chandigarh for a while to inaugurate the project.”

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore along with other officials also visited the site to review the arrangements.

Meanwhile, the board has decided to draw lots among the eligible beneficiaries on February 25. The estate office has provided a list of 2,835 eligible beneficiary slum dwellers for allotment under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme 2006 at Maloya.

In continuation to the process, the board undertook verification of documents and collected prescribed charges. Of these, 2,390 have been found eligible after they submitted documents as asked by the department.

The draw will be conducted at 12 pm at Kisan Bhawan, Sector-35, on February 25. It will be done via a computerised process in the presence of a team of independent officers from Chandigarh administration to ensure transparency. Double randomisation of beneficiaries and available flats will being done on the lines of the process being followed in other organisations like DDA etc.

All eligible beneficiaries who have registered themselves with the CHB shall be attending the draw on the scheduled date.

Meanwhile, the construction of a new government high school in Maloya pocket 1 and pocket 2 is in progress.

Each school is a four-storey building with 88,285 sq .ft of plinth area at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore. Each has 49 classrooms, labs, medical rooms, activity room, library, principal room etc.

In addition, the construction of new basket ball court in each school has been undertaken.