Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

PM to lay foundation stone of Maruti-Suzuki’s third plant in Haryana tomorrow

The plant is coming up at the Industrial Model Township at Kharkhoda in Haryana’s Sonipat. The foundation stone of Suzuki's bike manufacturing plant will also be laid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through video conferencing, will lay the foundation stone of Maruti-Suzuki’s third plant at the Industrial Model Township (IMT) at Kharkhoda in Haryana’s Sonipat Sunday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, along with various central ministers and Members of Parliament will be present at the programme.

Along with the car manufacturing facility, the foundation stone of Suzuki’s bike manufacturing plant will also be laid here. The other two plants are located at Gurugram and Manesar.

An amount of Rs 2,400 crore was spent for the purchase of the land and the company plans to make an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore. Maruti’s new plants will be set up on an area of 800 acres and 100 acres respectively.

“The stone-laying ceremony would prove to be a new milestone in the industrial progress of Haryana. Today, Haryana has become a major automobile manufacturing hub in the country. At present, about 50 per cent of the cars made in India are manufactured in Haryana. With Maruti-Suzuki setting up another such plant, a new industrial hub is going to be developed in Haryana,” Khattar said.

“The state government has given all kinds of facilities to the industry, due to which the state is progressing continuously as an industrial hub. Investment of big companies like Maruti in Kharkhoda has given a positive impetus to the industrial environment,” Khattar said.

The Haryana CM said that the huge investment being made by Maruti and Suzuki Company is certainly going to open doors of employment and development for the state. Kharkhoda is certainly going to come on a par with Gurugram and Manesar, he said.

An MoU was signed in May 2022 for the allotment of land to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Ltd for the setting up of this plant at IMT.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 06:13:45 pm
