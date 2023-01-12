15L farmers in Punjab awaiting PM-Kisan grant for Dec 2022

Around 15 lakh farmers in Punjab are waiting for the PM-Kisan grant under the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme which was due in December. Farmers claim that the delay is because the Punjab government could not meet the required conditions laid down by the Centre in time.

According to the Punjab Agriculture Department, there are 17.60 lakh farmers eligible under this scheme in the state, out of which only 2.50 lakh farmers could avail of the 12th instalment, which was due in December.

The authorities say that the delay is because the farmers haven’t yet completed the e-KYC (Electronic know your customer) formalities by linking their Aadhaar cards with their bank accounts in which the money is to be transferred.

Also, land integration, which will help in knowing the land ownership of each farmer by just entering his details in the application software, is still underway in the state as it is also required now under the scheme. “To date, only 2.50 lakh farmers have received the 12th instalment, which was due in December, out of a total 17.60 lakh eligible farmers in the state. Also, only 1.25 lakh farmers have received the 13th instalment, which is due in January this year, while others are still waiting for it,” said a senior officer in the Punjab Agriculture Department.

Dr Gurvinder Singh, Director of Punjab Agriculture Department, told The Indian Express that they have already given advertisements in all vernacular dailies in which “we have appealed to farmers to upload the e-KYC data which is mandatory for the financial transactions”. He said that their staff are all prepared to help farmers update their record.

The land integration is also going on in the state and it will be completed in the next two weeks, he added.

This scheme extends the benefit to all farmers irrespective of the size of their landholdings. Under the scheme, the farmers get Rs 6,000 annually from the Centre directly into their bank accounts in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The state authorities said that there was no delay on their part in clearing and uploading the details of the grant-awaiting farmers on the portal.

Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Dakaunda general secretary Jagmohan Singh alleged that the central government is anti-Punjab and that’s why it has not released the 12th instalment to lakhs of farmers in the state. “If the Centre had laid down some conditions for this, then why the state had not completed them in time. We will protest against both Centre and the state government if the money is not released soon,” said Jagmohan Singh.

Several farmers claimed that they have completed their e-KYC but because the department is yet to integrate the land against their details, they could not receive the money. This scheme was launched four years ago by the Centre ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.