Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
PM has advised all states to adopt Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, says Khattar

Khattar was addressing the public at Janta Darbar held in Karnal district in which he listened to the problems of the people and ordered on-the-spot redressal.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised all the states to adopt the state’s ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id card) scheme.

According to the government, the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Bill, 2021, was passed in the assembly earlier to provide the Parivar Pehchan number as a unique identifier number to each family “as is generally required for the determination of eligibility for any scheme, service, subsidy or benefit provided or implemented by or on behalf of the state government or by
any government agency or local authority”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 02:36 IST
The worry for AAP: No. 2 in custody

