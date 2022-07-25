scorecardresearch
PM Fasal Bima Yojana is in companies’ interest, not farmers, says Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress opposes the decision of the government to increase the premium of crop insurance of paddy, cotton, bajra and maize.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 25, 2022 2:31:39 am
Hooda said that Congress regime in 2005 gave priority to sports and the government started building sports infrastructure at the village level. (Express File Photo)

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) is not in the interest of farmers but in the interest of companies. And that’s why the farmers struggled to get crop loss compensation, while the companies churned out a hefty profit of Rs 40,000 crore in the country in just five years.

Hooda said the Congress opposes the decision of the government to increase the premium of crop insurance of paddy, cotton, bajra and maize. The committee constituted under the leadership of Hooda at Congress Chintan Shivir in Udaipur had recommended handing over crop insurance to government companies. Not only this, the Congress also demanded full compensation to the farmers based on their loss.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Sunday, Hooda said: “Instead of bringing in reforms, the present government has driven the sports and education policy implemented during the Congress government into the ground. Private education is being promoted through Chirag Yojana. Similarly, the government has played with the future of the players by changing the sports policy. Under the ‘Medal Lao, Pad Pao’ policy framed by the Congress government, medal winners were directly appointed as DSP or to other higher posts. But the current dispensation has restricted the appointment of players to Group C and D”.

Hooda said that Congress regime in 2005 gave priority to sports and the government started building sports infrastructure at the village level. “Funds and training were arranged for the players. To secure their future, they were appointed to higher posts. As a result, players from Haryana made their mark on the world stage,” he said.

More from Chandigarh

“On the contrary, the present government is curtailing the rights and facilities of the players. The stadiums constructed during the Congress government are not even being maintained. No facilities are being provided to the players, coaches and trainers there,” he added.

