Plot transfer scam: Day after Parwana’s death, Vigilance arrests son from cremation ground

A team of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested SP Singh, son of NS Parwana who died on Friday, from Phase 6 Mohali cremation ground, soon after his father’s mortal remains were consigned to flames. Parwana was a veteran journalist working with the Ajit Samachar newspaper.

SP Singh, the former executive director of Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) Limited, is one of the accused in a case registered by the VB where an industrial plot was transferred to a real estate co mpany Gulmohar Township Private Limited, allowing it to establish a township by carving plots out of it.

The VB had on Thursday registered a criminal case against former minister Sunder Sham Arora, IAS officer Neelima and 10 others in this regard. The PSIDC MD had constituted a departmental committee to examine the proposal of this realtor firm and SP Singh was one of the members.

A VB official said, “SP Singh was wanted in the case and was evading arrest. The VB team arrested him only after the cremation was over”.

SP Singh was seen pleading with the VB to allow him to perform a ritual with folded hands. He gave an assurance that he would then go with the VB officials.

However, the VB team made him sit in their vehicle. SP Singh’s wife first made request to make her sit along in the vehicle as well and then ran after the vehicle as VB took him away.

SAD president Sukhbir Badal reacted by tweeting, “Highly insensitive & cruel to arrest a son when he is doing the last rites of his father in the cremation ground. SAD condemns AAP govt for interfering in last rites of veteran journalist Shri NS Parwana ji & arresting his son, a retired PSIEC official, from the cremation ground.”

Parwana had passion for journalism: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family of veteran journalist NS Parwana, who died on Friday. Khattar paid homage to Parwana’s mortal remains at the Mohali cremation ground and extended sympathies to the family. Parwana was 89 years old.

Parwana was working with the Ajit Samachar newspaper. Along with the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Additional Principal Secretary to the CM and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr Amit Agrawal, also expressed their condolences.

“An era of journalism has come to an end with the demise of NS Parwana. Parwana was an important pillar in the field of journalism and his contribution had been commendable. The specialty of his personality was that he remained associated with journalism even till the last moment. He had a deep passion for journalism and raised the voice of the common man prominently”, Khattar said.

Recalling his moments with Parwana, Khattar said, “He was present at every press conference and Vidhan Sabha session. He has set an ideal for the young generation with the kind of journalism he used to do”.