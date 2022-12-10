Plea of UT inspector dismissed, court asks him to face trial for obstructing it from discharging judicial function

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Chandigarh has dismissed the plea by a Chandigarh Police inspector seeking a discharge from a case in which he is accused of obstructing the court from discharging its judicial function by using intemperate language not befitting a public servant.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dr Aman Inder Singh, has ordered the inspector in question, Amanjot Singh, to face trial under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 166 A (public servant disobeying direction under law) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint against the Chandigarh Police inspector had been filed by Judicial Magistrate First Class of Chandigarh, Bharat.

As per details, the incident took place in court on April 14, when Judicial Magistrate First Class Bharat was the Duty Magistrate on a public holiday.

An accused in an extortion and Arms Act case, Gagandeep Singh, was produced before the court after four days of police remand. The application for judicial custody of Gagandeep was moved by ASI Surjit Singh of the Operations Cell, and had been signed by Inspector Amanjot Singh. Bharat asked Surjit to call the Inspector who had signed the application, for proper disposal of the same as per law.

As per the complaint filed, when Inspector Amanjot appeared before court, he was in civil dress. The complaint further stated that Amanjot looked agitated and started shouting loudly while asking why he had been called by the court. He also responded to queries posed by the court in an extremely rough manner.

The complaint further mentioned that earlier on April 10, when the accused Gagandeep was produced before the court, Inspector Amanjot had been asked by the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class to appear before it in police uniform. Then too, Inspector Amanjot had created a scene amd raised his voice in an agitated manner and used intemperate language not befitting to a public servant.

A show cause notice was later issued by the court to Inspector Amanjot. After perusing the reply of Inspector Amanjot, the same was found to be evasive, vague and having tendency to scandalize the functioning of the court.

Hearing the matter, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dr Aman Inder Singh, after verifying the facts, held that prima facie a case for commission of offence is made out against the accused, Inspector Amanjot Singh.

Meanwhile, Inspector Amanjot, had moved an application before the CJM court, for termination of proceedings on the ground of want of sanction. However the CJM dismissed the application.