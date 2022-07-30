Plea seeks quashing of co-chairman post of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana

July 30, 2022 6:05:18 am
A petition seeking to quash the post of co-chairman created by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has come under the judicial scanner.
The petition will come up for hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli on October 17, 2022.
The petitioner, Pardhuman Garg, has contended that the post of co-chairman created by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana by nominating four co-chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana is in contravention of Section 3 of The Advocates Act, 1961, and Bar Council Rules.
The said appointment is patently illegal, unconstitutional and ultra-vires of the Advocates Act, 1961, because no such post exists or is mentioned in the Act, argued the petitioner.
Subscriber Only Stories
It was argued by the petitioner that after the appointment of Suvir Sidhu as chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, the “emergent/extra ordinary” meeting was called by Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and its chairman and after five days of the declaration of the election result, the four respondents had been appointed/nominated as co-chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana despite the fact that there is no such post or designation of co-chairman mentioned in the Advocates Act, 1961, and Bar Council Rules framed by the Bar Council of India.
