Plea seeks probe into medicine scam, HC issues notice to ED, Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notices to the Enforcement Directorate and Haryana government over a petition seeking directions to get investigated the offences of the institutionalized form of corruption, and possible money laundering, in the alleged purchase of medicines and medical equipment in at least nine districts of the state.

The petitioner, Jagwinder Singh Kulharia of Hisar, through his counsel, Advocate Pardeep Kumar Rapria, has contended that he has retired as a deputy superintendent from the health department and has “deep knowledge of corruption and money laundering happening in the sale-purchase of the medicines and equipment” in the department. The petitioner contended that he become aware of the serious offences of corruption and money laundering through documents obtained under the RTI Act.

The petitioner claimed that he had urges the state vigilance department to register a criminal case and investigate it. However, the state vigilance department, rather than registering the FIR, disclosed the name of the petitioner and contents of information to the officers of the health department, culminating into the victimisation and threat to the petitioner.

The petitioner has thus sought for registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and an FIR on his written information dated February 24, 2020, for commission of offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2005 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli bench, after hearing the matter, took note of the fact that the matter was sent to Haryana Chief Secretary for taking action by the Director Vigilance, Haryana, whereas the authorities on August 25, 2020 had constituted a committee of three members against whom the petitioner has made the allegations.

The bench issued the notices to the ED and Hrayan vigilance bureau for July 28.