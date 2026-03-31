Plea says material ‘seized’ during Op Blue Star ‘missing’, HC seeks Army, CBI reply

The petition concerns manuscripts, books and other religious items removed from the Sikh Reference Library during the 1984 operation. (Express archive photo by Swadesh Talwar)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notices to the Union government, the Ministry of Defence and the CBI in a petition seeking recovery of books and religious articles allegedly taken from the Golden Temple complex during Operation Blue Star.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Ramesh Kumari, passed the direction, while a hearing of a petition filed in public interest in 2019.

The petition concerns manuscripts, books and other religious items removed from the Sikh Reference Library during the 1984 operation. The petitioner has contended that while a portion of the material was subsequently returned by the government, several items remain unaccounted for and are believed to be with the Army, the CBI and other authorities.