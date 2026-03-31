Plea says material ‘seized’ during Op Blue Star ‘missing’, HC seeks Army, CBI reply

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Ramesh Kumari, passed the direction, while a hearing of a petition filed in public interest in 2019.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
2 min readChandigarhMar 31, 2026 05:41 AM IST
Plea says material ‘seized’ in Op Blue Star ‘missing’, HC seeks Army, CBI replyThe petition concerns manuscripts, books and other religious items removed from the Sikh Reference Library during the 1984 operation. (Express archive photo by Swadesh Talwar)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notices to the Union government, the Ministry of Defence and the CBI in a petition seeking recovery of books and religious articles allegedly taken from the Golden Temple complex during Operation Blue Star.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Ramesh Kumari, passed the direction, while a hearing of a petition filed in public interest in 2019.

The petition concerns manuscripts, books and other religious items removed from the Sikh Reference Library during the 1984 operation. The petitioner has contended that while a portion of the material was subsequently returned by the government, several items remain unaccounted for and are believed to be with the Army, the CBI and other authorities.

The petitioner has sought directions for the preparation of a comprehensive inventory of all manuscripts, artefacts and literature allegedly removed on June 7, 1984, as well as a separate list of items returned to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). He has also urged that the recovered material be restored to the respective institutions and made accessible to the public for viewing, reading and research.

During the proceedings, it was pointed out that earlier a notice had been issued only to the SGPC in the matter. In its reply placed on record, the SGPC acknowledged that a number of religious articles and books were taken away during Operation Blue Star. It said some items were later returned, some were destroyed in the course of court proceedings, while others continue to remain in the possession of the Army, the CBI and the central government.

The SGPC also submitted that it had compiled a list of items received from the Army and maintained a register documenting the returned material.

Taking note of the submissions, the Bench observed that the involvement of central agencies necessitated their response in the matter. It accordingly directed issuance of notice to the Union of India, the Ministry of Defence and the CBI, along with other concerned authorities.

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The court has asked the respondents to file their replies, making it clear that they must state whether the articles in question are in their possession.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

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