Plea over floor wise building plans ,SC directs UT to submit report on survey in a week

The Supreme Court has directed the UT to submit a report on a survey within a week and has asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to proceed with the hearing in a matter pertaining to floor-wise building plans in Chandigarh.

The Supreme Court had on the previous date of hearing (August 9), stayed the order of Punjab and Haryana High Court, wherein it was directed to the Chandigarh Administration for conducting a physical survey of properties/buildings in Chandigarh, where there has been a transfer of shares, after a petition was filed before it by Chandigarh resident, Mamta Gupta.

During the hearing of the SLP (Special Leave Petition) on Tuesday, the SC division bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao, Justice BR Gavai, and Justice BV Nagarathna, said, “On August 9, while observing that the pendency of the Special Leave Petition shall not deter the High Court from continuing the hearing of the writ petition, the direction issued by the High Court for conducting a physical survey of the properties to be identified by the estate officer where there has been transfers of shares, was stayed.”

The bench said that they have been informed that the survey has been completed and the authorities have to submit a report of the same to the High Court. “The authorities are directed to submit a report on the survey which has already been completed in a week from today… The High Court can proceed with the hearing of CWP No.18559 of 2016 after taking into account the report and hearing the parties,” said the division bench of the SC.

The SC, while directing for listing the matter after four weeks again, further said, “The High Court is requested to adjudicate the dispute in the writ petition at the earliest preferably within a period of two weeks from today.”