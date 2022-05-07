scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Plea on ‘detention’ of Punjab Police officials: HC to hear matter May 10

The Punjab government had filed a petition in court Friday after its police personnel who were bringing Bagga from Delhi to Mohali were allegedly stopped by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra.

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
Updated: May 7, 2022 4:20:48 pm
The high court will hear the Punjab government’s habeas corpus petition along with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s plea to quash the FIR registered against him by Punjab Police. (Express Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has adjourned proceedings in the matter of the alleged detention of Punjab Police officials by Haryana Police. The Bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill adjourned the hearing till Tuesday (May 10, 2022). A detailed order in this regard was yet to be released by the Court.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government moved an application before the high court Saturday seeking directions for the preservation of CCTV footage of May 6 of PS Janakpuri, New Delhi and PS Sadar Thanesar Kurukshetra, Haryana. Punjab also sought to implead Delhi Police commissioner and the Centre as respondents in the case.

Also Read |Punjab, Haryana and Delhi police caught in Bagga row crossfire as AAP-BJP battle rages

The high court will hear the Punjab government’s habeas corpus petition along with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s plea to quash the FIR registered against him by Punjab Police.

However, Haryana and Delhi have already submitted before the high court that they did not detain any Punjab Police official.

The counsel for the state of Haryana said they have not detained any Punjab policemen. The Haryana Police briefly stopped the Punjab Police team that arrested Bagga following instructions from the Delhi Police Friday, he added.

