On plea of parents of Moosewala’s ex-manager, Punjab and Haryana HC directs police to consider representation seeking protection

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has disposed of a petition filed by the parents of Shaganpreet Singh, the former manager of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala, seeking protection citing a potential threat to life from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar.

However, the bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill directed Fatehgarh Sahib’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to consider and dispose of any representation in the case filed by the petitioners after they return to India. “In case, it is found that there is any genuine threat to the lives and liberty of the petitioners, it be ensured that necessary steps warranted under the law are taken thereupon so that no harm is caused to the petitioners,” said Justice Gill in the order.

The court also directed that a copy of the order should be sent to Fatehgarh Sahib’s Senior SSP to enable him to work on it expeditiously.

In their petition, Daljeet Kaur, 72, and Sudager Singh, 68, through their counsel Advocate Gaurav Dutta, have said, “The family have certain rites and rituals to perform at their house in India and therefore are willing to come back along with the 8 months granddaughter from elder son. However, they apprehend serious threat due to the fact that their son namely Shaganpreet has been receiving death threats too and hence are seeking protection as their lives are also in danger.”

Advocate Dutta said the entire family of Shaganpreet Singh, including his parents, apprehend a threat to their lives and liberty at the hands of enemies of Sidhu Moosewala. The counsel further submitted that the petitioners intend to come back to India on March 8, 2023.

After a notice was issued by the High Court in the matter, an affidavit was filed by Raminder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Khamano sub-division under Fatehgarh Sahib, stating the representation dated January 19, 2023, has not been received in the office of Station House Officer concerned. However, DSP Singh said an inquiry had been conducted as regards the alleged threat perception of the petitioners and during the course of which it had been found they are presently in Australia.