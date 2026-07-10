Plea in Punjab and Haryana HC wants ‘Satluj’ back on OTT platform: ‘Can citizens be deprived of artistic, historical expression?’

A 36-year-old has moved a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to restore the feature film ‘Satluj’ on the ZEE5 OTT platform, contending that its withdrawal shortly after release was effected without disclosure of any statutory, judicial or governmental order. The matter is yet to come up for hearing.
Sharwan Singh has filed the petition through advocates Hakam Singh, Ajayvir Singh Randhawa, Shruti and Anmol Jeevan Singh Gill against the Union of India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the State of Punjab, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, and ZEE5.
Seeking issuance of a writ under Article 226 of the Constitution, the petitioner has prayed for directions to the respondents to “forthwith restore the feature film ‘Satluj’ for public viewing on the OTT platform throughout India, there being no disclosed statutory, judicial or other lawful order prohibiting its exhibition and to ensure that the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, including the right of the public to receive information and view a duly certified cinematographic work, is not curtailed except in accordance with the procedure established by law.”
According to the petition, “recognising the vast historical and social significance” of late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life, filmmaker Honey Trehan produced a biographical feature film depicting his struggles and sacrifices, with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh portraying the lead role. According to the plea, the film was originally titled “Punjab ’95”, but its release remained delayed for several years due to certification issues before the CBFC, with reports indicating that numerous modifications and cuts were sought. The petition states that the film was eventually released digitally on ZEE5 on July 3 under the title “Satluj” but was withdrawn from the platform on July 5.
The petition submits that “the abrupt removal of the film, without disclosure of any statutory order, judicial direction or lawful authority, has not only curtailed the fundamental right of the public to receive information and artistic expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India but has also deprived thousands of bona fide subscribers of access to content for which they had already paid consideration. Such deprivation, in the absence of authority of law, is arbitrary, unreasonable and contrary to the constitutional mandate of fairness, transparency and the rule of law.”
The petitionert further submitted that ZEE5’s public statement issued after the withdrawal, “merely referred to unspecified ‘current developments’ while expressing support for the film and indicating that legal remedies were being explored for its restoration”.
The plea further argues that “the sudden withdrawal of a lawfully released film… has given rise to serious concerns amongst members of the public regarding transparency, freedom of artistic expression, and the possible existence of undisclosed executive interference.”
It adds that “the absence of any publicly available legal order explaining the removal of the film raises important constitutional questions concerning whether a lawfully released cinematographic work can effectively be suppressed without authority of law and whether citizens can be deprived of access to artistic and historical expression through extra-legal means.”
The petitioner has also relied upon the Supreme Court judgment in Prithipal Singh versus State of Punjab and the Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment concerning the abduction and murder of Khalra, submitting that the events depicted in the film are based on matters that have already undergone judicial scrutiny and form part of India’s constitutional and legal history.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More