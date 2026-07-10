Plea in Punjab and Haryana HC wants ‘Satluj’ back on OTT platform: ‘Can citizens be deprived of artistic, historical expression?’

A 36-year-old has moved a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to restore the feature film ‘Satluj’ on the ZEE5 OTT platform, contending that its withdrawal shortly after release was effected without disclosure of any statutory, judicial or governmental order. The matter is yet to come up for hearing.

Sharwan Singh has filed the petition through advocates Hakam Singh, Ajayvir Singh Randhawa, Shruti and Anmol Jeevan Singh Gill against the Union of India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the State of Punjab, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, and ZEE5.

Seeking issuance of a writ under Article 226 of the Constitution, the petitioner has prayed for directions to the respondents to “forthwith restore the feature film ‘Satluj’ for public viewing on the OTT platform throughout India, there being no disclosed statutory, judicial or other lawful order prohibiting its exhibition and to ensure that the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, including the right of the public to receive information and view a duly certified cinematographic work, is not curtailed except in accordance with the procedure established by law.”