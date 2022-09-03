scorecardresearch
Plea in HC seeks security for all churches in Punjab

The petition has been filed by the Jagdish Masih and Sukhjinder Gill, the presidents of Punjab and Chandigarh units of National Christian League.

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

Days after some miscreants vandalised a church in Tarn Taran, a petition was on Friday filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the Punjab government to provide security to all churches within the state and to protect the property, including statues of Jesus Christ, from being damaged. The matter is yet to come up for hearing.

The petition alleged that “Punjab at present is burning…and statement of Jathedar Akal Takat Sahib regarding forcible conversions in border districts has added oil to this highly sensitive issue in which involvement of certain international agencies can not be ruled out”.

The petitioners, through their counsel, Advocate JS Bains, have also sought to protect the Christians in the state, in view of the recent incident of violence and vandalism at the church in Tarn Taran.

The petitioners have also attached an application with the petition, marked to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), and Director General of Police, Punjab. The petitioner, in the application, has mentioned about the incident between Nihang Singhs and priest of Church in Tarn Taran on the night of August 30/31, in which vehicles were burnt and statues of Christian Gods were damaged.

The application alleged that “the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib had given an inflammatory statement in the media regarding forcible conversion to Christianity from Sikh religion… the statement has been shared on social media, which has added fire…above mentioned incidents are taking place in which there is grave risk to the Christianity and Christian Churches throughout Punjab and as such immediate action from above mentioned is required to be taken to control the deteriorating law and order situation.”

Masih has also sought security for himself stating that his life “is going to be in extreme danger”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 04:58:12 am
