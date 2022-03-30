Plea in HC seeks directions to Punjab to act upon SIT reports on drugs issue

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday sought the status report on an application seeking directions to the Punjab government to act upon three reports submitted by SIT between February 2018 and May 2018 by the then special investigation team headed by Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on drugs issue.

The matter came up for hearing of before a division bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Moudgil.

The application by Advocate Navkiran Singh, an intervener in the case, mentioned that the reports submitted by the then SIT contained the outcome of an inquiry conducted by it against the erring police officials who had allegedly acted in connivance with the drug traffickers.

In the application, Navkiran Singh contended that the reports dated February 1, 2018, March 15, 2018, and May 8, 2018, were lying in sealed covers. It is pertinent to act upon reports so that further action may be taken in order to break the nexus between law enforcement agency and drug traffickers, he added.

“It is the feeling of the applicant that Punjab is going soft on the police officials. Hence, the present application,” Navkiran Singh added.

Taking up the matter, the Bench fixed the case for further hearing on May 10.