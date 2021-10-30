Plea in HC seeks BSF help to ‘flush out’ illegal occupants from gurdwara

Invoking the fresh central government notification to extend BSF’s jurisdiction to 50 km in Punjab, a petitioner has moved Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the deployment of the force to ‘’flush out the armed criminals who have illegally taken over the possession of the Gurdwara Bhath Sahib situated at Patti of border district Tarn Taran.’’

The plea is essentially related to a property dispute where the petitioner alleges that the other party has taken illegal possession with alleged help of the police.

Counsel for the petitioner, Narbir Singh (36), told the court on October 27, that gurdwara has been allegedly captured by armed persons at the instance of a police party headed by one DSP.

Narbir is the sewadar of historical Shri Bhath Sahib Gurdwara, and in his plea has expressed ‘no confidence’ in state authorities to remove the alleged illegal possession from the gurdwara.

Punjab and Haryana High court has accepted the petition, however, has not made any comment on the demand to use BSF while providing relief to petitioner.

His petition reads, “CCTV footage of gurdwara shows how a group of 15/20 people entered the premises in the middle of the night duly armed with illegal fire arms and other dangerous weapons on October 16 at around 2 am. The petitioner has also identified various persons. The first car of police arrives within ten minutes of armed people having arrived at the spot. Soon thereafter a second car arrives carrying Inspector Bhupinder Kaur, who is posted as SHO, Police Station Hari Ke….another Police Officer SHO Lakhmir Singh, SHO, Police Station Sadar Pattii Sadar, arrived at the spot with his own men. Gurudwara premises does not fall within the jurisdiction of any of the two SHOs as the gurudwara is located within the jurisdiction of Police Station City Patti.”

It adds that the gurdwara was “sealed” and “thereafter the petitioner, who is the Mukh Sewadar and is residing in the gurdwara premises can be seen being taken away (out of the premises) by the police party. Everything is recorded in CCTV cameras.” Narbir’s wife and two minor children continue to live inside the gurdwara.

According to the petitioner, “Gurdwara was being looked after by Baba Daya Singh for the last many years. During his life time, Baba Daya Singh had entrusted sewa of the gurdwara to his younger son Baba Gurbachan Singh. The forefathers of the present petitioner were hardened devotees of Baba Daya Singh and since birth, the petitioner has been residing with Baba Daya Singh. After his death, he remained with Baba Gurbachan Singh and served in various capacities. Since 2019, he has been the chief sewadar of Gurdwara Bhath Sahib and looking after the affairs of the gurdwara….Baba Gurbachan Singh had constituted a trust namely Samparday Baba Bidhi Chand Welfare Trust, to look after the daily affairs of the gurdwara and the present petitioner is also the General Secretary of the trust.”

Petitioner has argued that he has not approached the state authorities because they seem to be in collusion in “taking over” of the gurdwara.

Tarn Taran SSP Harvinder Singh Virk could not be reached for questions regarding the alleged police role as mentioned in the petition.

“In view of the sequence of events as narrated above, it is submitted that a writ of mandamus be issued to the Union of India to deploy paramilitary forces such as BSF…so as to flush out all the criminals who are armed with deadly weapons and restore the peace and tranquillity in the area,” the petition read.