Plea in HC against Khattar for speech against farmers at BJP kisan morcha event

A plea has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court questioning the continuation of Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister of Haryana over his alleged “failure to uphold the solemn oath to the Constitution of India and the rule of law”.

The plea, filed by seven residents of Haryana, says that Khattar made a “dangerous speech” at the BJP kisan morcha at Chandigarh on October 3, 2021. The matter will come up for hearing before the bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao on October 27.

The petitioner, Chander Shekher and six others have called for directions to ban the video of the event/speech, so that it did not become a “weapon in the hands of anti-national forces for creating political and social unrest and large scale violence, likely to result as passions were high on account of the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre.”

The petitioners have also sought directions to DGP and Chief Secretary of Haryana, to register an FIR against Khattar, if there is unrest in the state, in view of the encouragement given to a political wing of the farmers to quell protest by use of unlawful illegal force.

The petitioners, through their counsel, have also submitted that the farmers’ agitation comes under the ambit of the right to protest guaranteed under the Constitution and Khattar’s speech takes away the constitutional authority vested in him to continue as the CM of the state.