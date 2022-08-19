Plea challenging promotion of Janjua to Punjab CS post withdrawn

A plea challenging the promotion order of IAS Vijay Kumar Janjua to the post of Chief Secretary, Punjab, was withdrawn by the petitioner, Tulsi Ram Mishra, on Thursday.
As the matter came up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the counsel for the petitioner contended that he wishes to withdraw the present writ petition. A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj thus ordered it to be, “Dismissed as withdrawn.” The petitioner had sought to quash the promotion order dated July 5, 2022, whereby Janjua was promoted to post of Chief Secretary, Punjab.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 03:23:47 am
