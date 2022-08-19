scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Plea challenging promotion of Janjua to Punjab CS post withdrawn

As the matter came up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the counsel for the petitioner contended that he wishes to withdraw the present writ petition. A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj thus ordered it to be, “Dismissed as withdrawn.” 

Punjab and Haryana High Court, Tulsi Ram Mishra, IAS Vijay Kumar Janjua, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe petitioner had sought to quash the promotion order dated July 5, 2022, whereby Janjua was promoted to post of Chief Secretary, Punjab.

A plea challenging the promotion order of IAS Vijay Kumar Janjua to the post of Chief Secretary, Punjab, was withdrawn by the petitioner, Tulsi Ram Mishra, on Thursday.

As the matter came up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the counsel for the petitioner contended that he wishes to withdraw the present writ petition. A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj thus ordered it to be, "Dismissed as withdrawn."  The petitioner had sought to quash the promotion order dated July 5, 2022, whereby Janjua was promoted to post of Chief Secretary, Punjab.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 03:23:47 am
Continue providing protection to Vicky Middukhera’s brother: HC to Punjab govt

