Plea challenging promotion of Janjua to Punjab CS post withdrawn

As the matter came up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the counsel for the petitioner contended that he wishes to withdraw the present writ petition. A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj thus ordered it to be, “Dismissed as withdrawn.” The petitioner had sought to quash the promotion order dated July 5, 2022, whereby Janjua was promoted to post of Chief Secretary, Punjab.