Plea challenges Ram Rahim furlough, HC to hear today

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday will take up for hearing a petition challenging Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s release on furlough by the Haryana government. The petition, among other things, contends that the controversial Dera chief has been released in view of the February 20 Punjab Assembly election.

The petitioner, a Patiala resident, Paramjit Singh Saholi, 56, through counsel Parambir Singh has sought to set aside the order of Haryana government ordering Ram Rahim’s release on furlough from Sunaria Jail in Rohtak. The petitioner has contended that the order is illegal and untenable in the eyes of law.

Ram Rahim has been granted a three-week furlough from February 7 to February 27.

The petitioner, who claims to be the quami president of Akali Dal Sawtantar, said he has “consistently been raising issues qua the illegalities of Ram Rahim beginning the time when the Dera chief enacted “swang” at Salabatpura, Bathinda. The petitioner has stated that he is contesting the Punjab Assembly elections as an Independent.

It has been alleged in the petition that Ram Rahim can carry out “illegalities on the ground” in the Assembly election as several of his associates are wrongdoers and absconders.

“His release at this stage is against the spirit of fair Assembly elections. Ram Rahim’s Dera claims he has vast following in Punjab. More so, the mayhem witnessed in Panchkula after his conviction is still fresh in memory…he had to be airlifted to reach Rohtak,” reads the petition.

The petitioner mentions that the release of Ram Rahim amid Punjab polls can affect the peace in state. Moreso, there is no legitimate worthy legal right and legitimate basis for furlough to be granted to him.

The petitioner has further submitted in the petition that there is every likelihood that Ram Rahim will foment issues/troubles in Punjab and adversely impact its local populace alongwith his supporters.