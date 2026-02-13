‘Plea appears to delay trial’: Court rejects BJP MP’s son petition in stalking case

Vikas Barala, son of BJP MP and party’s former Haryana chief Subhash Barala, and Ashish Kumar are accused in the kidnapping and stalking case involving the daughter of an IAS officer.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
5 min readChandigarhFeb 13, 2026 01:04 AM IST
vikas barla, bjp, stalking,The defence counsel of Vikas Barala had sought expert analysis to establish their claim that the signatures on the documents were forged. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A Chandigarh court has dismissed an application filed by accused Vikas Barala and co-accused Ashish Kumar seeking forensic examination of certain documents in the 2017 stalking case, holding that no useful purpose would be served by sending them to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) at this stage.

Barala, son of BJP MP and party’s former Haryana chief Subhash Barala, and Ashish are accused in the kidnapping and stalking case involving the daughter of an IAS officer.

The court while dismissing the application held, “The present case is pending since 2017 and it appears that the accused is delaying the proceedings. Therefore, no ground is made to allow the present application”.

The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Navjot Kaur while hearing an application moved by the accused requesting that documents marked Ex.P1 and Ex.P2 be sent to CFSL along with the complainant’s admitted signatures recorded during her examination and cross-examination.

The defence counsel of Barala had sought expert analysis to establish their claim that the signatures on the documents were forged.

Must Read | Haryana: On bail in sexual harassment case, BJP MP’s son appointed law officer

According to the application, the defence had already examined handwriting expert Dr Jassy Anand as a witness, who, as per the accused, concluded that the signatures on the documents were forged.

The prosecution, however, argued that the expert’s report was based only on photocopies and not original documents. The accused then sought court permission to send originals from the court file to CFSL for verification, offering to bear the expenses.

Story continues below this ad

Opposing the plea, the public prosecutor submitted that the issue of alleged forgery had already been adjudicated earlier by a Chandigarh court. In August 2023, an application filed by Barala under Section 340 of the CrPC seeking action against the complainant regarding the same documents had been dismissed, and that order had not been challenged before any higher court. Hence, the prosecution argued, the matter could not be reopened at this stage.

The prosecution also pointed out that the complainant had already produced original documents before the earlier court, and that the defence expert’s report lacked validity because it was prepared without examining originals. It further contended that the accused had knowledge of the original documents since the beginning of the trial, making the present request unnecessary.

After hearing both sides and examining the record, the Court noted that the complainant, while appearing as PW-1 (Prosecution Witness), had identified her signatures on both disputed documents. Objections raised earlier by the defence regarding admissibility had already been overruled by the predecessor court, which held that preparation of a document before registration of an FIR alone does not invalidate it.

The court in the order also referred to findings recorded by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in 2023, observing that the complainant had stated she was scared, trembling and crying after the incident and that her father wrote the complaint at her dictation, which she then signed. In such circumstances, the earlier court observed, it cannot be expected that a person’s signatures would necessarily match standard specimens.

Story continues below this ad

Holding that the defence had already examined its expert witness and that merely because the prosecution questioned that report was not sufficient ground to again seek forensic examination, the JMIC Court concluded that the application appeared to be an attempt to delay proceedings in a case pending since 2017. Accordingly, the plea was dismissed, with the clarification that the order would not affect the merits of the main case.

In a related direction, the court also recorded that an application seeking supply of original or visible photographs submitted by the defence expert had become infructuous because her cross-examination had already been completed. The matter has now been listed for February 26 for remaining defence evidence.

The case was registered on August 4, 2017, under Sections 354-D, 341, 365, 511 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code when the complainant, then a disco jockey (DJ), was allegedly stalked by Vikas and his friend Ashish. She was headed home when she noticed a car following her. The two accused attempted to block her path and tried to enter her vehicle. Sections of kidnapping were added after criticism of police functioning.

The Chandigarh Police filed a 200-page chargesheet in the case on September 20, 2017. A district court framed charges on October 13, 2017, and trial began on October 27, 2017. Ever since, there have been over 100 hearings in the trial court, but repeatedly adjourned on various grounds.

Story continues below this ad

In February last year, the case was transferred to the court of judicial magistrate first class where it is currently being heard.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
Kishan
India beat Namibia by 93 runs in T20 world cup as Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakarvarthy shine despite middle-order struggles
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement