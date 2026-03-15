Playwrite explores grit, mind and sport beyond the playing field

The ninth edition of Playwrite brought together athletes, journalists and writers to reflect on the deeper relationship between sport, resilience and the human mind, highlighting disciplines and stories that often remain outside the mainstream sporting conversation.

Among the speakers was Harjinder Singh Jindi, founder of the Indian Ice Hockey Association, who spoke about the slow but steady growth of ice hockey in India. In conversation with Mubarak Sandhu, he discussed the challenges of building awareness around winter sports such as ice hockey and skiing in a country where they remain largely unfamiliar.

Another highlight was skier and mountaineer Bhavani Thekkada, whose journey into the sport began despite growing up in Coorg without ever seeing snow. She credited her exposure as an NCC cadet for introducing her to skiing and spoke candidly about the financial barriers associated with the sport. With a pair of skis costing nearly Rs 2 lakh, she recalled competing in her first race with borrowed equipment, underscoring how determination often compensates for a lack of resources.