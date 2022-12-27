Playing politics with Zira morcha: Parties had been playing it safe, say liquor unit protesters

Though political parties had condemned the recent police repression against demonstrators who were demanding closure of the liquor unit in Zira constituency of Ferozepur district, the protesters are alleging that these parties had been playing it safe.

“Once the police used force against the Sanjha Morcha Zira-led protesters and the matter grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons, the Opposition parties had to issue a few statements to save face. Actually, the dharna has been going on since July 24, but these parties preferred to stay silent earlier,” said Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja, an environment activist associated with Bhai Ghanyia Cancer Roko Society – an NGO.

Farmers under the banner of Sanjha Morcha Zira have been protesting in front of the distillery – “Malbros International Private Limited”, owned by a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader – demanding it be shut down as it was allegedly polluting groundwater in several villages, besides causing air pollution.

Former SAD minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon had unsuccessfully contested from Zira this time, while former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira was also the grand old party’s candidate in 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls. But the two preferred to stay silent on the matter since beginning.

“The ruling party (AAP) was over-enthusiastic to get the dharna lifted, and that is understandable. But, surprisingly, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had gone soft on the owner of the liquor unit and it was visible because political parties always support corporates,” said Roman Brar, convenor of Sanjha Morcha Zira.

The PPCC president while talking to the media in Ludhiana in the recent past had said that a middle way should be adopted in which the villagers’ issue can be resolved and at the same time the factory owner should not suffer loss as such units are needed for the growth of the state.

“This statement of Warring was quite similar to the statement made by Punjab Minister Aman Arora, and so people wondered as to which party the PPCC president belongs to,” said Harnek Mehma, president of BKU Dakaunda, Ferozepur unit.

In this struggle, as Samyukta Kisan Morcha too has stepped in, this morcha has now been named Samyukta Sanjha Morcha Zira, he added.

“Unlike the PPCC president, Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Congress MP from Amritsar) was the only MP from Punjab who raised the issue of pollution by Zira liquor factory in Parliament on December 20. Aujla even demanded constituting a parliamentary committee to visit the spot to take stock of the situation so as to prepare a report on the issue and to get justice for the villagers,” said Sandeep Singh, member of Sanjha Morcha Zira.

Though SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal represents Ferozepur parliamentary constituency and Zira falls in that, he never raised the issue in Parliament except condemning the police repression, the morcha people added.

Deep Malhotra, MD of Malbros International Private Limited, was a SAD MLA in 2012, but he has been staying away from active politics now. Sources revealed that he is no longer part of SAD now. However on his Facebook page, he greets people on various festivals with a mention at the bottom – Deep Malhotra (ex-MLA, Faridkot).

Mehma said, “This liquor factory was inaugurated during the SAD-BJP regime by the then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. So, whether a person is active in politics or not, industrialists are always preferred by political parties over the common man.”

In the recent past, the Punjab government was fined Rs 20 crore by the Punjab and Haryana High Court over the protests at the distillery unit in Ferozepur. The court said that the state government had failed to remove the protesters from the site.

“The AAP government had attached properties of around 18 active morcha leaders to recover the Rs 20 crore fine imposed by the high court and had suspended arms licences of active union leaders as well. But now the government is on the back foot and is assuring us that it will take measures to set things right. It has told us that it is also working on quashing the FIRs and has sought 10 days’ time for it,” Mehma added.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Sanjha Morcha Zira has called off its plan to hold a chakka jam on December 27. On Tuesday afternoon, it will hold a meeting with the members of the four committees constituted by the government to coordinate on how to start the survey in the area.

Samyukta Sanjha Morcha Zira representatives had a meeting with Ferozepur Range Inspector General Jaskaran Singh and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur in which they told them that the officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) should be kept out of all the committees. The morcha alleged that the PPCB had earlier given the liquor unit a clean chit and so its officials may not remain impartial in its probe.

It may be noted that in the public hearing committee, PPCB chairman and PPCB member-secretary had already been appointed as members by the Punjab government and both of them are already in Zira for the last three days. On December 24, they even took a few water samples from inside the liquor factory and from a few adjoining villages as well.