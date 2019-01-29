Plastic factory fire in 2017 a case of negligence: Punjab and Haryana HC

More than a year after 16 people, including nine firemen, died in a fire incident at a plastic manufacturing factory in Ludhiana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday said it was a case of negligence and not of culpable homicide while setting aside the trial court order on charges framed against factory owner Inderjit Singh in 2018. The judgement means he can only be sentenced to a maximum of two years under the main charge if he is convicted by the trial court.

“Merely by recognising such ‘sentiments’, (which may have aroused because of death of so many persons in this case), twisting the law and attempting to treat the deaths as homicide of a higher degree, would be highly improper. The attempt to bring the acts attributed to the applicants within the penal provisions of section 304 of the IPC on the basis that he had knowledge, is too artificial and prima facie unacceptable,” Justice Dr Shekher Dhawan said in the judgement.

In November 2017, the factory building collapsed after a fire on the premises. According to the FIR, the fire was caused by non-installation of fire fighting equipment. A case was registered under Section 304A (death caused by negligence) and other offences but the chargesheet was filed under Section 304 (culpable homicide), under which the maximum punishment is 10 years sentence, and other offences. Inderjit’s counsel argued before the High Court that he had no knowledge that storing of raw material in the factory would lead to such a tragedy and the charge of culpable homicide was not applicable.

While defending the order passed by the trial court in October 2018, the Punjab government argued that the accused had stored “huge quantity of inflammable raw material in the factory” and further submitted that it proves that he had knowledge the fire could break out any time.

Justice Dhawan said the prosecution evidence placed before the trial court does not support the charge of culpable homicide “because the petitioner came with the plea that he had obtained the licence for the storage of raw material for which there was no prescribed limit”.

“There was absolutely no evidence before the trial judge… to make out prima facie case that the accused person intented to cause death of certain persons,” the order reads. It added that “the acts attributed to the accused prima facie show reckless and highhanded conduct aimed at profit making”.

Stating that even if the accused flouted laws for monetary gains and did not take any precautionary safe guards, he would not be liable under the charge of culpable homicide, Justice Dhawan in the judgement said, “Learned trial judge has not considered the matter properly and framed charges under Section 304 IPC and Section 92 of the Factories Act and the said order is hereby set aside… It is held that on the material led by the prosecution, appropriate charges which are to be framed against the accused-petitioner are under Section 304A and Section 92 of the Factories Act and learned Sessions Judge, Ludhiana, shall transfer the present case to the court of competent jurisdiction.”