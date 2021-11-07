P’kula fires: Residents anxious, question admin’s lackadaisical approach to safety

With the district witnessing two fire blazes within a week, one of which claimed the life of three, residents have questioned the district authorities on their preparedness as well as preemptive measures.

The residents are enraged and have expressed angst towards the administration. “It’s very unfortunate that two major fire incidents took place in a row in this week in which three precious lives were lost and goods worth lakhs were burnt. It seems neither the administration is putting strenuous efforts for getting fire safety norms implemented nor the government and private institutions are adhering strictly to them. Their lack of seriousness is visible with the fact that the Government Civil Hospital, Sector 6 Panchkula, was working without fire safety NOC since 2018 and it was only after the persuation of social organisations and media, that the hospital administration recently obtained the requisite NOC,” says Bharat Hiteshi, Chairman of House Owners Welfare Association Sector 10.

He further questions, “In a hospital working without fire safety NOC, the lives of hundreds of patients was not put at the highest risk?” President of the Citizen Welfare Association, SK Naiyar says, “It’s been years since we have been requesting and alerting the administration of ill consequences in case a fire breaks out. The city fire department has inadequate preparedness to say the least. They are fortunate fires only broke out in two-storeyed buildings. What if they were the Sector 20 buildings, which are 20 floors high?” he questions.

He adds, “They do not have the multi-level platform which is required in such areas. Government of Haryana and the district administration must come forward to ensure strict compliance of fire safety guidelines as to ensure safety of public lives and property while also buying the requisite equipment.”

On Tuesday, a major fire at a furniture factory in Industrial Area Phase 2 left three people dead. On Friday, another fire at a gift showroom situated at the Sector 11 of Panchkula was gutted as flames broke out. While no one has been reported injured, the showroom was completely gutted in the incident. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Friday, announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the family members of those who died in the first incident and Rs 50,000 to the injured.