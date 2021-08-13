P’kula cops attacked while mediating fight, 9 injured

AT LEAST nine Panchkula Police personnel, including an Inspector, were injured in an early morning clash between the police parties and two families from the Rajiv colony slum on Thursday.

At least one policeman is said to have been gravely injured with a fractured wrist.

As per the police description, it was around 3 am on Thursday that the police reached the spot to break up a fight between two neighbours. However, hey were met with hostility as both the families united to attack the police with stones, wooden sticks and sharp weapons. Inspector Rajiv Miglani, SHO at PS 14 said they had to fire rounds in the air “in self defence.” Miglani was also injured in the attack.

“Two families were pelting stones at each other in Rajiv Colony. When the police teams reached the spot, the two groups started pelting stones at us too. The miscreants also used sticks, knives, rods and other deadly weapons on police teams. They managed to escape due to low visibility at night as well as the narrow lanes. Nine of our policemen suffered minor injuries except one constable whose wrist was fractured. We have registered a case and the probe in on,” Miglani told the press.

The police also used a drone to investigate the matter. Houses of accused were searched and several sticks as well as sharp weapons were seized, the police said.

According to the police, an old animosity and struggle for dominance in the area resulted in the violent brawl between the two families.

The police also carried out a flag march through Rajiv Colony to mark their presence and to maintain of law-and-order situation in the area.

A case was registered against 13 persons from both the families.

Of the 13 people, eight, including three women, were arrested. Six belong to one group and two from another. The arrested accused include Sumer, Sanjay, Meeto, Savita, Usha, Sahil, and Vicky all residents of Rajiv Colony and Kulwinder, a resident of Mauli Jagran.

The FIR was filed under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.