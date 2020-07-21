P’kula: 31 test positive, cluster of cases at ITBP base

Of the 31 people who tested positive, one each will be counted under UT and Kurukshetra tally, while 29 will be under Panchkula. Of the 31 people who tested positive, one each will be counted under UT and Kurukshetra tally, while 29 will be under Panchkula.

IN ANOTHER significant surge in Covid-19 cases in Panchkula, as many as 31 people including four ASHA workers and seven from ITBP Bhanu tested positive on Monday.

All the recent cases are mostly the contacts of positive patients, said CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur. On the scope of community transmission in the district, since the cases have been steeply rising, with more than 100 cases being reported in the past week, the CMO said, “We are trying to assess the source of the positive cases and will be able to comment once the reports of the random samples are available, which we will begin Tuesday.”

Of the 31 people who tested positive, one each will be counted under UT and Kurukshetra tally, while 29 will be under Panchkula.

The new cases include two patients from Ashiyana Phase I and six from Barwala, of which four are Asha workers. The other patients are from sectors 9, 16, 10 and 20. Moreover, four cases were reported from Panchkula’s villages, including Jaspur, Toda, Nayagaon and Mouli. The district tally stands at 280 now, including 80 patients from other districts. As many as 15,250 tests have been conducted in the district till now.

Officials to be sampled

While the district has been conducting random sampling for more than two months now, the authorities will specifically be targeting the moving population of the district, prioritising government officials and their staff. The move comes after six at Panchkula DMER office tested positive. Officials at Haryana Police Headquarters and HPSC office had also tested positive earlier.

Cluster of cases at ITBP

Meanwhile, in a cluster formation being reported from the premises of ITBP Bhanu, at least 27 personnel have tested positive till now, including seven diagnosed Monday.

The administration is currently discussing prospects of constructing a covid care centre on the ITBP premises, which will take care of the cases among the personnel, with the help of Panchkula administration.

4 ASHA workers positive

As many as four Asha workers who were covering Barwala and 53 of their contacts have been traced and sampled.

Plasma therapy lab to function within a week

Civil Hospital Panchkula has been licensed to collect plasma from recovered Covid positive cases and will use the plasma in the treatment of symptomatic patients. Reportedly, the hospital will also order test kits, each of which costs about Rs 8,500. The lab will cater to patients from neighbouring Haryana district, including Ambala, Kurukshetra and others.

