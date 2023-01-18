Postings of SC inspectors as SHOs: Home dept sends third letter to DGP seeking action taken report

The Haryana government’s home department has written to state DGP PK Agrawal seeking an action taken report regarding “adequate availability of inspector rank police officers belonging to Scheduled Castes in Haryana and their posting as SHO in police stations.”

In the letter dated January 10, 2023, state additional chief secretary (home) TVSN Prasad mentioned that his office (DGP) was requested to send the action taken report in the prescribed performa while sending two letters –June 8, 2021 and June 15, 2022— “but the same is still awaited”.

TVSN Prasad further wrote: “I would be grateful if you could look into the matter personally and to send the action taken report to the government, so that the same can be forwarded to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), GoI, Chandigarh as desired.”

According to the letter, NCSC has directed that quarterly action taken reports (January, April, July, October of every year) be submitted regarding adequate representation of IPS officers belonging to the Scheduled Castes at all levels of the police administration in Haryana having public dealing duties.

The state has also been asked to submit a report regarding all transfers of IPS officers issued in Haryana during the interim period of submission of the report.

Earlier, commission’s regional director Raj Kumar Chhanena in January 2020

had written a letter to the state additional chief secretary (home) regarding adequate representation of IPS officers belonging to the Scheduled Castes at all levels of the police administration having public dealings. In an October 2019 letter, the Commission had observed that the representation of police officers at various levels in CID is “very minimum”.

In January 2020, the state had sent a report to the Commission mentioning that only two officers (one IPS and one HPS) from SCs were posted as district SPs, one DCP and one IGP of a police range in Haryana.