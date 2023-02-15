Piyush Mishra’s autobiography released by Anurag Kashyap

‘Tumhari Aukat Kya Hai’ the autobiography of playwright, actor and musician Piyush Mishra was released by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the presence of esteemed guests here at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Chandigarh, Tuesday evening.

The event was organised by Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh, as part of the nationwide campaign to promote reading, along with a book exhibition.

The book gives an account of Mishra’s life, hardships, struggles, and successes. As part of the launch, the author talked about the book with Kashyap and shared many aspects of his life. He also talked about his struggles with alcohol addiction, health issues and the healing process.

Born in Gwalior, Mishra joined the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, where he acted in the play Hamlet and it was a stupendous success. He then earned the nickname ‘Hero of NSD.’ It was in Kashyap’s film ‘Gulaal’, that Mishra got an opportunity to showcase his acting, singing, and songwriting skills.