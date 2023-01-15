scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Piyush Mishra begins nationwide concert tour from Chandigarh

Piyush Mishra is a renowned Indian artist, lyricist, playwright, musician, and screenwriter. He has worked in some famous films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 1 &2’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Happy Bhaag Jayegi’ He has written song lyrics in many superhit movies.

chandigarh concert, indian expressPiyush Mishra (right). (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Piyush Mishra begins nationwide concert tour from Chandigarh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Nexus Elante hosted one of its kind Ballimaaraan live concert by Piyush Mishra of the Gangs of Wasseypur fame here Saturday. Inspired by emotional poems of Mirza Galib, the unique musical experience was a treat for music lovers. Since its inception in 2016, Ballimaaraan has performed all over the country and has gained popularity with its genre-bending songs like Aarambh Hai Prachand, Husna, Uth Ja Bhau and many more.

Ballimaaraan songs are fusion of many musical styles and emotional states, with lyrics written by none other than Piyush Mishra. The band’s music has the effect of being a lively conversation, similar to theatrical conversations in that it is spontaneous and from the heart. The blending of classic and modern music has a fresh, rebellious vibe. Many of the songs have developed cult followings over time as a result of connecting with young people.

Also Read |What’s on Chandigarh: Poetry in motion

Piyush Mishra is a renowned Indian artist, lyricist, playwright, musician, and screenwriter. He has worked in some famous films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 1 &2’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Happy Bhaag Jayegi’ He has written song lyrics in many superhit movies.

More from Chandigarh

Mishra is running an all-India tour project, ‘Aarambh 2023’. As part of this project, the Ballimaaraan band will be holding a series of concerts across different Indian cities and the tour began from Chandigarh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 08:54 IST
Next Story

Could Ronaldo transform Saudi’s footballing landscape like Pele did in USA?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close