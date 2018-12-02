Piyush Goyal visits Kalka-Shimla world heritage section

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal visited UNESCO protected Kalka-Shimla world heritage section and inspected Kalka railway station on Saturday. He said that a new hop on-hop off service had been introduced in Kalka-Shimla section and this is first of its kind in Indian Railways. A senior railway officer said the service will start within next 10 days. This coach will have a seating capacity of 36 having glass roof, modified windows, and air-condititoning system will comprise designer LED lights, window blinds and cushioned window interiors.

Goyal along with other railway officers reviewed several ongoing projects. Later, Goyal also did a window trailing inspection from Kalka to Solan station by refurbished Jharoka (CT-14) coach, which is specially built in 2016 to attract tourists. DRM, Ambala, D C Sharma, was also present at the Kalka railway station.

The minister instructed them to do intensive cleaning of whole section by putting extra men and material. Need for ballasting of whole section was also emphasised.